LEMA gives out tips to stay safe during extremely cold temperatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You want to make sure you bundle up when you’re out and about the next few days.

Some extremely cold weather will be arriving in our area.

A hard freeze warning goes into effect on Thursday so Odie Barrett, the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director, wants to give the public some tips to follow to make sure you stay safe.

“We want to make sure our pets are taken care of. That we bring them inside if all possible to make sure they have a warm place to stay. We want to make sure that all our pipes are wrapped that are outside or have direct contact with the element. You may want to even leave your faucets dripping a little bit, which continues to have a flow of water it won’t be as easy to freeze,” said Barrett.

LEMA said if you are using a space heater to heat your home, you should plug it into a wall socket and not a power strip. They also recommend that you keep at least three feet of clearance around that space heater when using it.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.