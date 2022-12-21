Funeral services for Mrs. Callie Cole will be held Friday, December 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at St. John’s Baptist Church with Pastor Odell Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Cole, 80, of Meridian, who died Saturday, December 10, 2022 Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, Fort Worth, TX. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home and one prior to funeral services at the church.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.