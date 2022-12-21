Meridian City Council approved grand application for North Hills Street makeover

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city council held its meeting to discuss several topics on its agenda list. Here’s a breakdown of what all passed.

The council passed Davis + Purdy Architects for the Frank Cochran Center, which is expected to be fully finished at the beginning of 2024. The council also approved raising a grant application for North Hills Street improvements.

The Director of Public Works, David Hodge tells News 11 this could be a multi-million dollar project. The project will stretch from Highway 19 to Lamar School.

“It is a total stretch of 6.75 miles. The improvements mean to help with access to North Hills. Some parts of the road need to be totally rebuilt. It is not just a mid-overlay type project like we do to most of the other streets in Meridian – there is some rebuilding that needs to take place. It has been a long time since it has been paved. There are a lot of safety improvements that need to be made. Some shoulders need to be enhanced, like lighting, turn signals, maybe some traffic signals, and other creative options that we have. We are pursuing funds in a couple of different avenues for North Hills Street,” said Hodge.

Hodge said the North Hills project could cost anywhere between $35 million to $40 million that would have to be done in phases.

