Graveside services for Mr. Robert Pettus will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Bodka Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Patrick Granger officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Pettus, 78, of Scooba, who died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

