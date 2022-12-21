Mr. Robert Pettus

Robert Pettus
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Robert Pettus will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Bodka Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Patrick Granger officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Pettus, 78, of Scooba, who died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence.  A visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mike Leach memorial service details
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Make preparations to stay safe before the bitterly cold air arrives
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

Latest News

Mr. Larry D. Turner
Mrs. Callie Cole
Mrs. Lucinda Ann Cooper
Infant Ace Dante Cooper