Lucinda Ann Cooper
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Lucinda Ann Cooper will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at East Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor Randall Bohanon officiating.  Burial will follow in Pack Cemetery, Lauderdale with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Cooper, 68, of Lauderdale, who died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

