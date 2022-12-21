MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw oysters from Galveston Bay, Texas, harvested from 11/17/2022 to 12/7/2022, and consumers should not eat raw oysters from these areas.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas.

So far, the state health department said at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to Mississippi restaurants.

Additional cases may be identified as the investigation continues.

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw oysters from Galveston Bay, Texas, harvested from 11/17/2022 to 12/7/2022, and consumers should not eat raw oysters from these areas.

If you have oysters at home from the areas listed, you are encouraged to immediately throw them away.

Norovirus infection can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain.

