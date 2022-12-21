New fundraising project for Booker T. Washington gym

Community in Action of Philadelphia and Neshoba County met with the City Board of Philadelphia tonight requesting help.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Johnny Beckwith of Community in Action of Philadelphia and Neshoba County met with the City board of Philadelphia tonight requesting help in their efforts to continue the revitalization of the Booker T Washington gym. Beckwith is seeking the city’s assistance with overseeing funds he hopes to have donated.

Community in Action of Philadelphia and Neshoba County is seeking the city’s assistance with overseeing funds donated for A/C project.(WTOK - TV)

“We’re trying to raise $220,000. We’ve been told it would take that to air condition Booker T Washington gym. We got heat but not air. We want to be able to use the gym during the summer time when the kids are out and it’s hot for tutoring and also they have give them some safe. Zone to go and play and be supervised while they’re there.”

Johnny Beckwith

The Booker T Washington gym has already received several much needed, renovations over the past few years. It will also be getting new handicap restrooms soon. Beckwith hopes to have air conditioning fully funded and installed before the next basketball season starts.

