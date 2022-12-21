Remembering Mike Leach: Lessons, memories and laughs shared at Leach’s memorial service

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Memories flooded the Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday as colleagues honored Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach, who died last Monday, December 12, 2022.

SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, former Kentucky coach and Leach’s co-partner in creating the air raid offense, Hal Mumme, former Oklahoma coach, Bob Stoops, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, former, Washington State and current NFL quarterback, Gardner Minshew, and Mississippi State quarterback, Will Rogers, were some of speakers who gave tribute to coach Leach.

Other recognizable faces like Louisiana Tech, Sonny Cumbie, Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, Cardinals coach, Kliff Kingsburry and more were also in attendence.

Fans got to hear stories of the coach and come together to laugh and to remember Mike Leach and all that he was.

