Remembering Mike Leach: Lessons, memories and laughs shared at Leach’s memorial service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Memories flooded the Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday as colleagues honored Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach, who died last Monday, December 12, 2022.

SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, former Kentucky coach and Leach’s co-partner in creating the air raid offense, Hal Mumme, former Oklahoma coach, Bob Stoops, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, former, Washington State and current NFL quarterback, Gardner Minshew, and Mississippi State quarterback, Will Rogers, were some of speakers who gave tribute to coach Leach.

A closer look at the memorabilia in front of the stage. USC head coach Lincoln Riley is here and is set to give a tribute. Bob Stoops and Gardner Minshew expected to have a tribute as well. QB Will Rogers and LB Nathaniel Watson will speak for MSU.@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/nXsAaPTOo8 — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 20, 2022

Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, is here in the Hump for the service. Kiffin and Leach were known for being Mississippi together despite their rivalry. pic.twitter.com/Z5glSTYopm — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 20, 2022

Other recognizable faces like Louisiana Tech, Sonny Cumbie, Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, Cardinals coach, Kliff Kingsburry and more were also in attendence.

Fans got to hear stories of the coach and come together to laugh and to remember Mike Leach and all that he was.

