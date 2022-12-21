Two former Yellowjackets, come back to campus to sign to continue their careers

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Yellowjackets, returned to campus to sign to continue their athletic careers.

Jamarcus Jones, who played at Mississippi Gulf Coast the last two seasons and Peyton Posey, who played at East Central will now be taking their talents to the next level.

Jones plans to head to UAB and Posey is looking forward to attending Bethel.

The pair signed together back in 2021 before graduation and made the decision to host their signing at home on Tuesday.

A very unique signing that happened at Union today. Two former Yellowjackets came back to their former high school to sign to continue their athletic careers after spending the last two seasons playing juco ball. pic.twitter.com/Ks0oNFtdUV — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 20, 2022

