Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.

WPD Investigator Lt. Don Hopkins said shots were fired from outside of the home by the street. Both victims were reportedly killed while they were asleep.

Hopkins said multiple rounds of ammunition were used due to the number of bullet holes found inside the home.

Medical examiners transported the bodies to the state crime lab for autopsies, and the victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, State Line Police Department and Wayne General Hospital provided assistance at the scene.

WPD Police Chief Holt Ross said investigators aren’t releasing much information about the case at this time.

Officials are speculating that the shooting could have been gang-related due to past shootings involving young adults that they have investigated.

This is the third year in a row that Ross said he has worked on a homicide case during Christmas week.

“It’s a very tough time (of the year),” said Ross. “It’s a terrible sense of loss for other people, the families, when they should be celebrating.”

Ross added that he hopes to have answers for the victims’ families soon.

He encourages anyone with any information related to the shooting to contact the Wayne County Police Department at (601) 735-3192.

“We welcome any information that might help,” said Ross.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local law enforcement with the ongoing investigation.

