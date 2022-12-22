$600M allocation for Jackson water clears Senate hurdle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is one step closer to having hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to address its water system needs.

Thursday, the U.S. Senate voted 68-29 to approve H.R. 2617, a roughly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that includes $600 million for Jackson’s beleaguered water system.

Mississippi’s senators were split on the vote, with Sen. Roger Wicker voting in favor and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith being opposed.

Earlier this week, Wicker declared his intent to vote for the bill, in part, because it would fully fund the nation’s military and because it would mean lawmakers would not have to pass another continuing resolution to keep the government running.

“The harsh reality is that, as China and Russia build up their militaries, the U.S. will not be prepared to prevent warfare unless we make the right investments in our national defense,” Wicker said in a previous statement. “Every day we operate under a continuing resolution destroys our military readiness and deterrence and costs our service members hundreds of millions in lost capacity and overruns.”

The bill includes $150 million to provide technical assistance, training and grants in connection with the August Jackson water crisis and $450 million for capital improvements associated with it.

The bill must be passed by the House by midnight to avoid a government shutdown.

Officials in Wicker and Hyde-Smith’s offices were not immediately available for comment.

