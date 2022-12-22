$600M allocation for Jackson water clears Senate hurdle

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is one step closer to having hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to address its water system needs.

Thursday, the U.S. Senate voted 68-29 to approve H.R. 2617, a roughly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that includes $600 million for Jackson’s beleaguered water system.

Mississippi’s senators were split on the vote, with Sen. Roger Wicker voting in favor and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith being opposed.

Earlier this week, Wicker declared his intent to vote for the bill, in part, because it would fully fund the nation’s military and because it would mean lawmakers would not have to pass another continuing resolution to keep the government running.

“The harsh reality is that, as China and Russia build up their militaries, the U.S. will not be prepared to prevent warfare unless we make the right investments in our national defense,” Wicker said in a previous statement. “Every day we operate under a continuing resolution destroys our military readiness and deterrence and costs our service members hundreds of millions in lost capacity and overruns.”

The bill includes $150 million to provide technical assistance, training and grants in connection with the August Jackson water crisis and $450 million for capital improvements associated with it.

The bill must be passed by the House by midnight to avoid a government shutdown.

Officials in Wicker and Hyde-Smith’s offices were not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Samuel Tisdale Jr., the son of late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, and has been hosting a...
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
Biden signs defense bill that repeals troop vaccine mandate
A look ahead
First Alert: Weather Alert Day! Cold air has settled in and winds are high
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth
Animal shelters are advising pet owners to provide proper shelter for their dogs and cats...
Animal shelters urge pet owners to provide proper protection during frigid weather
Kedrick Turnipseed tournament returns