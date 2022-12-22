City of Meridian’s Animal Shelter gets donations from community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian’s Animal Shetler is wanting to thank the community for pitching in and donating bedding and blankets for the animals at the shelter.

Employees at the shelter posted on Facebook on Tuesday, asking people to donate and the community jumped into action.

The shelter is still taking donations.

Bedding and blankets can be dropped off at the shelter.

