College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community

Philadelphia natives, Jae'vien Gill, Tulu Griffin, and Jarquez Hunter, where signing autographs...
Philadelphia natives, Jae'vien Gill, Tulu Griffin, and Jarquez Hunter, where signing autographs at the KOE toy drive.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive.

Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.

These guys were so happy to be back and to be able to inspire the kids.

The KOE toy drive provided toys for all kids that came out to the event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mike Leach memorial service details
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Make preparations to stay safe before the bitterly cold air arrives
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

Latest News

Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
Raekwon Davis spoke with kids at Hope Village virtually.
NFL player surprises kids at local organization in Meridian
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders
Stage set for memorial service of MSU head coach Mike Leach.
Coach Mike Leach Memorial