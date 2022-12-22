DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Samuel Tisdale Jr. is the son of late Kemper County Sheriff, Samuel Tisdale, and has been hosting a toy drive in DeKalb for five years.

Hosting the toy drive has made Christmas brighter for so many families in Tisdale Jr.’s community and to him, that is the perfect way to honor his father.

“My dad always gave and gave more ot the community than to himself,” Tisdale Jr. said. If he ate, you ate, that’s basically how it was.”

Tisdale Jr. said that as long as his health and God are willing, he will always try to do his toy drive, “Everyone is not going to have a perfect Christmas, but if I can help them, that’s what I’m going to do.”

