FIRST ALERT: A Hard Freeze is expected by Friday morning

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday will be the last mild day we’ll get to experience until the middle of next week. Highs will reach near 60 degrees before a cold front crosses Thursday evening. Behind the front, we have to brace for the coldest air we’ve experienced since Feb. 2021.

Weather Alert Day Friday

Temps will take a nose-dive into the mid teens by Friday morning with wind chills below zero (due to winds of 20-30mph with gusts over 30mph). You could suffer from frostbite or hypothermia if you spend prolonged time in the frigid air while not being dressed properly. Also, make sure to protect your pipes, bring inside potted plants, and let the pets stay inside.

Unfortunately, temps will stay below freezing all day on Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 20s, but the sun will be shining brightly. Temps will fall into the low teens by Saturday morning under a clear sky & lighter winds. Saturday afternoon, temps will flirt with freezing (but there’s a chance some areas may stay around 30 degrees). Then, temps fall into the upper teens for Christmas morning. However, highs will get above freezing into the upper 30s by Christmas afternoon with a mix of clouds & sun.

As for precipitation, rain is expected as the cold front crosses our area Thursday evening. Once we get behind the front, there could be a brief transition from rain to a wintry mix to a little snow for area north of I-20. Accumulations aren’t expected. However, any wet pavement will turn slick as temps drop like a rock.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mike Leach memorial service details
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Make preparations to stay safe before the bitterly cold air arrives
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

Latest News

Share the signs with a friend
First Alert: Long exposure to the extremely cold air can lead to hypothermia
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 21st, 2022
Take precautions for this arctic blast
First Alert: Cold weather alerts are in effect
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 20th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 20th, 2022