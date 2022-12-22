FIRST ALERT: A Hard Freeze is expected by Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday will be the last mild day we’ll get to experience until the middle of next week. Highs will reach near 60 degrees before a cold front crosses Thursday evening. Behind the front, we have to brace for the coldest air we’ve experienced since Feb. 2021.

Weather Alert Day Friday

Temps will take a nose-dive into the mid teens by Friday morning with wind chills below zero (due to winds of 20-30mph with gusts over 30mph). You could suffer from frostbite or hypothermia if you spend prolonged time in the frigid air while not being dressed properly. Also, make sure to protect your pipes, bring inside potted plants, and let the pets stay inside.

Unfortunately, temps will stay below freezing all day on Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 20s, but the sun will be shining brightly. Temps will fall into the low teens by Saturday morning under a clear sky & lighter winds. Saturday afternoon, temps will flirt with freezing (but there’s a chance some areas may stay around 30 degrees). Then, temps fall into the upper teens for Christmas morning. However, highs will get above freezing into the upper 30s by Christmas afternoon with a mix of clouds & sun.

As for precipitation, rain is expected as the cold front crosses our area Thursday evening. Once we get behind the front, there could be a brief transition from rain to a wintry mix to a little snow for area north of I-20. Accumulations aren’t expected. However, any wet pavement will turn slick as temps drop like a rock.

