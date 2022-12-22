First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have been in preparation all week and the cold and dangerous air is on the way this evening. Continue to prep your emergency kits and gather extra blankets and jackets to help keep you warm. There is a Hard Freeze Warning that goes into effect late tonight into Christmas morning at 10 am. A Wind Chill Advisory also goes into effect tonight lasting through Saturday at 12 pm. Drizzle and light rain showers can be expected throughout the morning before the cold front system moves through bringing us showers and dropping temperatures down into the teens. Roadways will be wet, slippery, and even patches of ice are possible. Try to avoid travel as much as possible the next few days.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 22nd, 2022
