Funeral services for Juanita Hearn Turner, 96, of Bay Minette and a former resident of Needham will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1 P.M. at the Needham Gospel Center with Paul Bonner and Cecil Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M.

Mrs. Juanita passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her residence in Bay Minette. She was born April 6, 1926, in Needham, Alabama.

She loved her church and more than anything she loved God. She was a precious woman who was always taking missionaries into her home, cooking wonderful meals for them. Anyone who knew her, knew she was an amazing cook and was always extending her love and hospitality to everyone she met.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Wimberly (Bill) of Bay Minette; Pamela Wood (Pete) of Bay Minette; grandchildren, Steven Wimberly (Ginger); Emily Wood; great grandchild, Britain Price (Matthew); great-great grandchildren, Mazleigh Price and Jenson Price; sister, Ann Sewell of Mobile; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Turner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dock Hearn and Eva Boney Hearn; husband, J.V. Turner; brothers, Virgil, Slater, Wyman, Rob, Rufas, Gray, Leroy, and Tom Hearn; sisters, Margaret Morgan, Christine Gibson, and Lois Scott.

Pallbearers: Danny Bethany, Mark Brown, Paul James, Sonny James, Matthew Price, Rickey Turner, Rodney Turner, and Steven Wimberly.

Honorary Pallbearers: Henry Lovette, Eddie Hearne, and Mike Hearn.

