Local organization holds 5th Annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway

The Reflections of Life Association surprised several local families with a food basket filled...
The Reflections of Life Association surprised several local families with a food basket filled with ham, cake, and can goods.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Reflections of Life Association surprised several local families with a food basket filled with ham, cake, and can goods.

President and founder of Reflections of Life Association, Bill Watson, said he made it his mission to make sure; these families were not forgotten this Christmas.

“We try to provide food for those in need. This is our 5th year doing this. We want to make some families happy for Christmas. Our organization we are empowering the youth of our community. These are board members. We are a small organization with a big heart,” said Watson.

The organization also gave our News 11′s reporter Nicholas Brooks a plaque for his outstanding work for the organization and the community.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mike Leach memorial service details
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Make preparations to stay safe before the bitterly cold air arrives
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

Latest News

Raekwon Davis spoke with kids at Hope Village virtually. Kids got the chance to ask questions...
NFL player surprises kids at local organization in Meridian
Location of the warming shelter located on a map.
LEMA to open a warming shelter
Raekwon Davis spoke with kids at Hope Village virtually.
NFL player surprises kids at local organization in Meridian
Lt. Governor gives preview of priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session
Lt. Governor gives preview of priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session