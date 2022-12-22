Local organization holds 5th Annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Reflections of Life Association surprised several local families with a food basket filled with ham, cake, and can goods.

President and founder of Reflections of Life Association, Bill Watson, said he made it his mission to make sure; these families were not forgotten this Christmas.

“We try to provide food for those in need. This is our 5th year doing this. We want to make some families happy for Christmas. Our organization we are empowering the youth of our community. These are board members. We are a small organization with a big heart,” said Watson.

The organization also gave our News 11′s reporter Nicholas Brooks a plaque for his outstanding work for the organization and the community.

