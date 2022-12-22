MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State

By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius Jones.

Jones made it official that he will be heading to Florida State as a defensive back. Jones has been with Meridian high for the past four years and has been a prolific part of the Wildcats’ offense and defense.

It was an emotional signing and Jones is thankful for his family and the support they give.

“Success. That’s how I feel. I feel success all around right now,” Jones said. “It means a lot to me to know that I have a family,” he said.

Quindarius was surrounded by his family and coaches and each gave speeches talking about their favorite moments with him. Jones’ grandmother, Verusha Jones, was also present and she knew from the beginning that he was destined for something special.

“It’s important because he gets a big chance to show what we have and his education and then he told me he was going for Engineer also. To me, I am very proud of him. That’s my first grandbaby, my first grandson cause I didn’t have no sons, so that’s my baby,” Verusha Jones said.

The Florida State Seminoles are currently on a 9-3 season and they are getting ready for the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma.

