NFL player surprises kids at local organization in Meridian

Raekwon Davis spoke with kids at Hope Village virtually.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Raekwon Davis spoke with kids at Hope Village virtually. Kids got the chance to ask questions of the NFL player while they received gift bags, luggage, and pizza.

The program has provided holiday support and especially essentials to youth and their families.

“For the past two years, we impacted 2,000 youth in the community by providing essentials and gifts for the holidays,” said his publicist, Valyncia Johnson.

“When I say this is simply amazing, the fact that someone is giving back to home. Him being about to do something right where he is from. He is doing something that is so effective. This is going to change the lives of these children. Some of them will never have the opportunity to have one on one conversations with an NFL player, whether it’s virtually or in person. This is effective and is going to be great,” said Executive Director of United Way of East Mississippi Kym Parnell.

Davis is a Meridian High graduate. He played at the University of Alabama and is now a Miami Dolphin.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

