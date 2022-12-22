Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - A New Orleans Saints linebacker, who is also a Mississippi native, was selected to his first Pro Bowl in his 11-year NFL career Wednesday.

Demario Davis is a Brandon, Mississippi native that played football at Brandon High School before playing at the collegiate level at Arkansas State. Davis has been with the Saints since 2018 and is a team captain as well.

The Brandon native is the only Saints player to receive a 2023 Pro Bowl invite for the NFC team. During his 11-year career, Davis has been named to the NFL All-Pro team three times, making the first team in 2019 and the second team in 2020 and 2021.

Davis leads the Saints in total tackles in the 2022 season with 89, along with a team-high 6.5 sacks.

Despite having a 5-9 record, the Saints are still in the hunt for a playoff spot with three weeks left to play in the regular season.

The Pro Bowl game between the NFC and AFC is set for February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The contest will be aired on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
Union has two former players come back to sign
Two former Yellowjackets, come back to campus to sign to continue their careers
Samuel Tisdale Jr., the son of late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, and has been hosting a...
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener