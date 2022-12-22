Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign ends today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army is in need of the public’s help.

Donations are low for their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraiser that funds the many services and programs that help individuals and families in Meridian.

The kettle goal for this year is $50,000 dollars.

Thursday is the last day to donate in-person at Wal-mart, Sam’s, Hobby Lobby, Cashsaver, and the Uptown Meridian Mall.

You can also donate online at the Salvation Army website.

