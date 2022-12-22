Southern Miss signs 23 football players Wednesday

USM slots 23 into the 2023 signing class, including four quarterbacks.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi spread the wealth when it came to the opening day of the early signing period Wednesday

The Golden Eagles signed 23 players to its Class of 2023, including four recruits for the offensive line, quarterback and linebacker positions.

Eight of the 23 arrived via transfer, including former University of Mississippi defensive back M.J. Daniels, of George County High School, and Mississippi State University offensive lineman Gabe Cavazo Jr., of Lake Cormorant High School.

USM showed once again it wasn’t shy about taking a shovelful of players from one school.

Last year, it was Jones College. This year, the Golden Eagles grabbed three Copiah-Lincoln Community College standouts, including:

Ja’Len Sims, Linebacker: Spent three seasons at the University of Memphis out of Birmingham (Ala.) Fultondale High School; one year at Co-Lin CC

Ques McNeal, Defensive Back: Played two seasons at Co-Lin CC after prepping at Choctaw Central High School

Tyquan Henderson, Wide Receiver: Played one season for the Wolves after starring at Canton High School.

USM also plucked a pair of Pine Belt standouts, including Oak Grove High School running back J.Q. Gray and West Jones wide receiver Matt Nixon.

For bios of Wednesday’s signees, click here.

NamePositionHeightWeightSchool(s)Hometown
Ryder BurnsLong snapper6-1185Lake Cormorant HSLake Cormorant
J.J. ButlerWide receiver6-5207Scott Central HSForest
Koibe CageLinebacker6-1205U. of Arizona/Holy Cross HSNew Orleans
Gabe Cavazo Jr.Offensive lineman6-4285Mississippi St./Lake Cormorant HSLake Cormorant
Elijah CrawfordQuarterback6-0195Hillcrest HSTuscaloosa, Ala.
M .J. DanielsDefensive back6-1210Ole Miss/George County HSLucedale
Elijah DouglasDefensive lineman6-3280Pine Forest HSPensacola, Fla.
Holman EdwardsQuarterback6-3210U. of Houston/French Camp HSFrench Camp
Connor GibbsPlacekicker5-10175Metairie Park Country Day SchoolMetairie, La.
Austin GonzalezQuarterback/Athlete5-11175Lovejoy HSPlano, Texas
J. Q. GrayRunning back5-9160Oak Grove HSHattiesburg
Chris HayesOffensive lineman6-3260Starkville HSStarkville
Tyquan HendersonWide Receiver6-3200Copiah-Lincoln CC/Canton HSCanton
Tre’Mon HenryLinebacker6-2225Carver HSColumbus, Ga.
Jacob JohnsonLinebacker6-2200St. Paul’s HSCovington, La.
Ques McNealDefensive Back5-11185Copiah-Lincoln CC/Choctaw Central HSAckerman
Matt NixonWide receiver6-2185West Jones HSMerry Hell
Exavious ReedTight end6-4200Callaway HSLaGrange, Ga.
Luke RogersOffensive lineman6-4295Brandon HSBrandon
Ja’Len SimsLinebacker6-2202Copiah-Lincoln CC/U. of Memphis/Fultondale HSBirmingham, Ala.
Eric Thomas Jr.Defensive lineman6-3253U. of Arkansas./Booker T. Washington HSPensacola, Fla.
Tanner WelchOffensive lineman6-7320Northwest Rankin HSBrandon
Billy WilesQuarterback6-3220Clemson U./Stone Bridge HSAuburn, Va.

