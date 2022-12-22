Thursday was Santa Clause last day at Uptown Meridian Mall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa Clause has been visiting little boys and girls at the Uptown Meridian Mall, but Thursday is the last time people will see Santa at the mall before he heads back to The North Pole.

The iconic holiday figure made his way to the mall to see all the smiling faces of kids.

“They like its Santa Clause. They come running to me telling me what they want for Christmas, and they give me hugs,” said Clause.

spoke with a grandmother that was doing a little holiday shopping for her grandchildren.

" Oh, it’s wonderful. We enjoy shopping for our grandkids,” said shopper Cathy Walker.

A sales associate at Reeds Jewelers lists two feelings she gets when Christmas is around the corner.

“Happy and excited. I’ve been having a smile on my face all day. I am in my Christmas gear, so I’m ready for Christmas. I am excited to see everybody coming in - new and old faces,” said Zia Mara Jordan.

Thursday was Santa Clause’s last day at Uptown Meridian Mall.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.