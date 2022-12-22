Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Boys Soccer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County High School Boys Soccer team.
The Wildcats won their first game in school history and also won their second game, with that one being a district game.
Congratulations to Kemper County Boys Soccer for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.
