Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Boys Soccer

This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County High School Boys Soccer team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County High School Boys Soccer team.(Kemper County Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County High School Boys Soccer team.

The Wildcats won their first game in school history and also won their second game, with that one being a district game.

Congratulations to Kemper County Boys Soccer for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Make preparations to stay safe before the bitterly cold air arrives
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

