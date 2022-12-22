Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former 5-star recruit and No. 1 overall high school football player in the class of 2022, Travis Hunter, announced his transfer destination Wednesday night after one season at Jackson State.

Hunter, along with fifteen other JSU Tigers, joined the transfer portal after the departure of former head coach Deion Sanders.

After gaining 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube account, it was there that he announced his commitment to the University of Colorado, following Coach Prime and his son Shedeur.

Shilo Sanders, Shedeur’s older brother, is expected to join the Buffaloes as well.

Despite Hunter and company’s departure, Jackson State has signed 14 players in Head Coach T.C. Taylor’s first recruiting class during the early national signing day period, including two players from teams in the PAC-12.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.