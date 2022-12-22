Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Some weighted blankets sold at Target have been recalled after two children died from becoming entrapped inside them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said in a news release that young children can get stuck inside the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets by unzipping it and going inside.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl reportedly got trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died from asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April.

Target also received reports of two other children getting caught in the blankets.

The recall specifically involves the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets specifically sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through September 2022.

They weigh 6 pounds and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Anyone with a blanket containing one of the following item numbers should stop using it and contact Target for a refund:

· 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

· 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

· 097-02-0361(Pink)

· 097-02-0363 (Blue)

· 097-02-0364 (Gray)

· 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

· 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

· 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Contact Target at 800-400-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or to any Target store, or go online for more information.

