Brown Family Lightshow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

When you turn off Hwy 45 onto Brown Rd, you’d never suspect that less than half a mile down the road a family has been building a Christmas light show of epic proportions for over 50 years!

“Our brother James. He started it. He used to live up on top of the hill. And about 55 years when he started, but he died so we kept it. We brought it all the way down Brown Rd, we just came on down with it about five years after he started.”

With lights not only streaming across the road but covering 7 houses on Brown Rd the family has to start early in November, working together to get their Christmas display up!

“It takes time because it rains in between and it didn’t be cold and stuff blows away so we we could get got it together pretty quickly.”

With this many houses coming together to do one giant light show, there must be some competition between them, right?

“It’s like it’s like a secret competition, but we try not to say it’s a secret competition, but it kind of is.”

When I asked how much was invested in this light show for their community, the answer was...

“Do we have to go there. A lot. A lot.” “We love to see the people come through, you know, just our Christmas presents to them.”

If you’d like to see the Brown Family Light Show, you have until Christmas day to check them out. They start taking everything down December 26th. In Porterville, Cara Shirley, WTOK New’s 11.

