Christmas Southern Soul Concert set for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Terrence Davis and West Love will rock the house this Sunday with some southern soul music this Christmas.

Terrence Davis sang one of his songs from his album called “Keep your Nose out of my Business” and “My Daddy was a Blues Man.”

Davis came to the theatre to warm up his vocals, and I got a sneak peek as he was rehearsing with his right-hand Man Mr. FOX.

Davis takes us back to when he knew he wanted to take his music seriously.

“My professional career started 25 years ago right here on this stage where I mac MC Hammer. From that point, I was introduced to the professional area of a rap group called “One Cause One Effect”. Since then, I have been producing music as well as recording professionally. Just seven years ago, I had the opportunity to perform with my dad. That turned into a recording with my dad and brother putting us in this place right now. Terrence Davis’s double CD “Keep your Nose out of my Business” and “My Daddy was a Blues Man,” said Davis.

You’ll be able to catch Terrence Davis and West Love Sunday at eight at the Temple Theatre. To listen to Davis’s music, you can stream it on any digital platform.

The Temple Theatre will also have a movie night this Saturday. The Polar Express will be playing at one, and It’s a Wonderful Life will be playing at 4 pm. Later at 6, I’ll have Terrence Davis here with me on stage to drop some more vocals.

