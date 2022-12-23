Divorce Report December 16-22, 2022

Divorce Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022
Katherine Cook v. James Busby
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of BRANDON SEEDERS and APRIL SEEDERS
Christina Marie Brewer vs Christopher Ashley Brewer
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DAVID B SHELTON and KARLENE F SHELTON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MELISSA CARNEY and CHAD CARNEY
Nikki Smith v. Marco Smith
Christina Doss Adams v. Michael Adams
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JEREMY MADISON and KARONNA BUTLER
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DAVID LEE COLE and TERIANA MITCHELL COLE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DEANNA COOLEY and CHRISTOPHER COOLEY

