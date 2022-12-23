First Alert: Weather Alert Day! Cold air has settled in and winds are high

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! A Hard Freeze Warning in effect now until Sunday at 10 am. A Wind Chill Advisory in effect now until Saturday at 12pm. Highs are in the 20s and lows remain in teens. Winds and wind gust are high so temps feel like we are in the single digits or negatives. Travel with caution as road ways could potentially be slick due to yesterday rainfall. Luckily, the sun will be up and shining bright over the area throughout the day.

The dangerous cold air is here to stay until Christmas morning as high temperature are near or below freezing for Saturday. Christmas Day we can expect a highs in the lower 40s, but cold air will remain into Monday morning. Be sure to dress in extra layers if you are heading out frostbite/hypothermia is possible with long exposure to the frigid air.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.