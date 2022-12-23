First Alert: Weather Alert Day, Cold air and high winds settled in for the Holiday weekend

Happy Christmas Eve Eve, A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until Sunday at 10 am.
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Christmas Eve Eve, A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until Sunday at 10 am. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect now until Saturday at 12pm. Highs are in the 20s and lows remain in the teens. Winds and wind gusts are high, so temps feel like we are in the single digits or negatives. Travel cautiously as roadways could be slick due to yesterday’s rainfall. Luckily, the sun will be up and shining brightly over the area throughout the day.

The dangerous cold air is here to stay until Christmas morning as high temperatures are near or below freezing for Saturday. Christmas Day we can expect a high in the lower 40s, but cold air will remain into Monday morning. Be sure to dress in extra layers if you are heading out frostbite/hypothermia is possible with long exposure to the frigid air.

