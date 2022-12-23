FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day - Dangerous COLD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Dangerously cold air will settle into our area by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front. This will be the coldest air since February 2021 for our area, so a Weather Alert Day will be in effect. Friday morning, temps will fall into the teens (no records will be broken), but wind gusts over 25mph will make it feel like it’s below zero. Make sure to practice cold weather precautions, and if you must go outside, dress in layers and wear gloves & a hat. Rain showers Thursday evening will eventually switch to a wintry mix then possible flurries, and any moisture on the roads will freeze over...leading to slick roads. So, use extra caution traveling.

Temps will stay below freezing all day Friday with highs only in the upper 20s, and breezy conditions will make it “feel like” it’s only in the single digits. Actual temps will fall into the low teens by Saturday morning. Highs will flirt with the freezing mark by Saturday afternoon, but temps will fall back into the teens by Christmas morning. Yet, Christmas afternoon brings upper 30s for highs with mainly sunny skies.

Next week, the final week of 2022 brings a nice warm up. Temps will climb into the 40s for highs by Monday, 50s by Tuesday, and 60s by mid-week. It also looks like we’ll keep the mild temps (with temps even climbing above average) for New Year’s Eve weekend...stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.