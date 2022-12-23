Jackson Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26, focusing on unity

(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)
(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)(ANGELA ROWLINGS | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can celebrate Kwanzaa with the city of Jackson beginning December 26 and through January 1.

The purpose of Kwanzaa, an African American cultural holiday, is to strengthen family and community ties by focusing on seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

The celebration runs from 6-9 p.m. nightly at the Medgar Evers Community Center, located at 3159 Edwards Avenue.

Each day is dedicated to one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The first night of this year’s celebration will be held at the Two Museums of Mississippi, located at 222 North State.

The event is free and open to the public.

The first annual Kwanzaa leadership camp, hosted by the Local Organization Committee, will be held December 30-31 at the Medgar Evers Community Center.

For more information, call LOC event coordinator, Patricia Smith at (601) 376-9854.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Things are merry & very bright for one family in Porterville.
Brown Family Light Show a long tradition
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
Samuel Tisdale Jr., the son of late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, and has been hosting a...
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father

Latest News

The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big...
Santa’s cleared for travel, according to MDOT
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and...
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting