Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again

Casa Grande, translated, means “big house”. It’s also the name of an abandoned apartment...
Casa Grande, translated, means “big house”. It’s also the name of an abandoned apartment complex in south Jackson and it has become a big mess. Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson.

The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.

Sealed bids are due Tuesday, January 10, at which time they’ll be publicly open and read, according to a copy of the advertisement.

Scope of work includes demolishing all structures, leaving slabs and parking lots intact, backfilling and compacting the swimming pool, removing all loose debris before backfilling the pool, and removing all trash and overgrown vegetation.

The winning bidder must also have plans in place to protect existing adjacent structures.

In March 2021, the city put plans to demolish the property on hold after Planning and Development learned that it had not notified all the owners that the property was to be torn down.

State statute requires owners to be notified before city crews can enter private property and demolish or clean structures.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Things are merry & very bright for one family in Porterville.
Brown Family Light Show
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Many people are expected to be away from their families this Christmas, from first responders...
Being separated from family during the holidays can be tough
Birmingham Police say 13 kids under 18 years of age were killed in the city during 2022.
Birmingham Police say 13 children were killed in the city this year, 12 by gunfire
Service techs busy as temperatures stay below freezing for prolonged period
Service techs busy as temperatures stay below freezing for prolonged period
The Temple Theatre is going to be filled with live gospel music this Sunday as local artists...
Christmas Southern Soul Concert set for Sunday