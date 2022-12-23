Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson.

The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.

Sealed bids are due Tuesday, January 10, at which time they’ll be publicly open and read, according to a copy of the advertisement.

Scope of work includes demolishing all structures, leaving slabs and parking lots intact, backfilling and compacting the swimming pool, removing all loose debris before backfilling the pool, and removing all trash and overgrown vegetation.

The winning bidder must also have plans in place to protect existing adjacent structures.

In March 2021, the city put plans to demolish the property on hold after Planning and Development learned that it had not notified all the owners that the property was to be torn down.

State statute requires owners to be notified before city crews can enter private property and demolish or clean structures.

