MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and unedited version of the footage.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner confirmed Friday Jaheim McMillan’s family has seen the video evidence of the Gulfport police-involved shooting that killed the 15-year-old.

Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX News Now the family saw both a slow-motion version and an unedited version of the footage. He also says the MBI investigation has been completed.

Through a new law regarding officer-involved shootings, the case has now been turned over to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general will determine what happens next.

“It’s a tragic situation, and my heart is really torn apart for the family,” Tindell said. “I know it’s difficult. And, look, this has been difficult on a lot of people. What we really wanted to do for the family is let them see the facts. Let them understand what’s real and what they’ve heard that’s not true. And so that they can make up their own mind about what should happen from here.”

Tindell added that the video, as it occurred, will eventually be released to the public.

