Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosts Santa’s Workshop event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa Claus came to town a little early this year coming to the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library for a jolly good time with the kids in the community.

The library hosted its annual Santa’s Workshop event.

The family-friendly event featured storytime with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo and arts and crafts.

Elizabeth Jolly, the Program Coordinator, was excited to welcome families to the library.

“Today is our Santa’s Workshop. This is our second year hosting it. What that means for the community is an opportunity for the community to come to the library, see what resources we offer, and it kind of takes that intimidation of the library is quiet. It takes that scene out and it makes it more comfortable,” said Jolly.

One attendee, Kinley Hollingshead, said her favorite part of the day was riding horses and taking fun pictures for the holidays.

“I had a very fun day and I got to take pictures with the gingerbread man, a penguin, and a Christmas tree. It was very, very fun because I got to do some crafts and stuff,” said Hollingshead.

Attendees were also able to give the gift of life by donating blood with Vitalant. One donor, Tuesday Smith, explained why it is so important to donate.

“This could be your family member. This could be a child. This could be anyone you know, or love and it is a really good feeling at the end of the day. It takes nothing out of your time, and you’ve saved a life. So just look at it that way, a few minutes to save a life,” said Smith.

The employees at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library want to wish you a Merry Christmas and they look forward to seeing you in the new year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.