Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosts Santa’s Workshop event

Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosts annual Santa’s Workshop event.
Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosts annual Santa’s Workshop event.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa Claus came to town a little early this year coming to the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library for a jolly good time with the kids in the community.

The library hosted its annual Santa’s Workshop event.

The family-friendly event featured storytime with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo and arts and crafts.

Elizabeth Jolly, the Program Coordinator, was excited to welcome families to the library.

“Today is our Santa’s Workshop. This is our second year hosting it. What that means for the community is an opportunity for the community to come to the library, see what resources we offer, and it kind of takes that intimidation of the library is quiet. It takes that scene out and it makes it more comfortable,” said Jolly.

One attendee, Kinley Hollingshead, said her favorite part of the day was riding horses and taking fun pictures for the holidays.

“I had a very fun day and I got to take pictures with the gingerbread man, a penguin, and a Christmas tree. It was very, very fun because I got to do some crafts and stuff,” said Hollingshead.

Attendees were also able to give the gift of life by donating blood with Vitalant. One donor, Tuesday Smith, explained why it is so important to donate.

“This could be your family member. This could be a child. This could be anyone you know, or love and it is a really good feeling at the end of the day. It takes nothing out of your time, and you’ve saved a life. So just look at it that way, a few minutes to save a life,” said Smith.

The employees at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library want to wish you a Merry Christmas and they look forward to seeing you in the new year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
Union has two former players come back to sign
Two former Yellowjackets, come back to campus to sign to continue their careers
Samuel Tisdale Jr., the son of late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, and has been hosting a...
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State

Latest News

A cot set up at the warming center in Meridian.
Warming center open in Meridian
Hard Freeze Warning & Wind Chill Advisory in effect
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day - Dangerous COLD
Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign in Meridian.
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign ends today
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach