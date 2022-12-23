Santa’s cleared for travel, according to MDOT

Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big...
Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big Guy” unrestricted access to all methods of transportation in the Magnolia State for the holiday weekend, as conditions currently appear favorable for sleigh flight on Christmas Eve.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Before being able to bring presents to children and adults from around the globe, Santa Claus made sure he has the “all clear” for his sleigh to make stops in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Friday that St. Nick has met all permitting and airspace requirements in order for him and his reindeer to travel in the state on Christmas Eve.

MDOT says Santa’s extra wide sleigh load passed inspection, permits were given for his sack of gifts exceeding posted weight limits and Rudolph’s nose so bright met all illumination requirements. Takeoffs and landings to and from the homes of children on the “Nice List” have been approved.

“We’d like to thank Santa, our partners in law enforcement and the entire North Pole team for their cooperation and attention to matters of transportation safety,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Santa shares our passion for safe driving, whether by car, truck or sleigh. Do yourself a favor and stay off the ‘Naughty List’ by paying attention to the rules of the road and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big Guy” unrestricted access to all methods of transportation in the Magnolia State for the holiday weekend, as conditions currently appear favorable for sleigh flight on Christmas Eve.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and be alert for sleighs (especially reindeer) after dark on Christmas Eve.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Things are merry & very bright for one family in Porterville.
Brown Family Light Show a long tradition
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
Samuel Tisdale Jr., the son of late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, and has been hosting a...
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father

Latest News

(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)
Jackson Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26, focusing on unity
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and...
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting