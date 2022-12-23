Sumter Central’s tournament honoring Kedrick Turnipseed returns

Sumter Central High School will honor former Jaguar Kedrick Turnipseed, who passed away in 2020.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter Central High School will be hosting a special basketball tournament this weekend to honor former Jaguar Kedrick Turnipseed, who passed away in 2020.

In his final year at Sumter Central, Kedrick averaged 21 points per game and made second team All-State. He also led Sumter Central to multiple area championships and elite eight appearances.

This is the second year in a row that Sumter Central will be hosting this event. Kedrick was a big part of the Jaguar family on and off the court.

“Kedrick was a leader,” Head Basketball Coach Jazmin Mitchell said. “Kedrick was so big to the community and the school. All the players are just ready to play hard and go hard for Kedrick. We warm up, we always call one, two, three on seed. So, he’s just a big aspect for us here at Sumter Central High School,” Mitchell said.

“Kedrick was a nephew, a son, a family member,” Assistant Coach Michael Barton said. “He was the type of kid that kept you laughing. He was hilarious, his personality was uncanny. He was just one of a kind. Kedrick was the strength of our basketball team. When he played with us, he was the motivator, the guy that pushed everybody saying hey let’s get it done. All gas, no brakes type of fella,” Barton said.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday and begins at 3 PM. The ceremony honoring Kedrick will take place during halftime of the Sumter Central boys basketball game.

