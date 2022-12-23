Ukrainian refugee couple welcomes baby in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Ukrainian refugees sadly won’t be spending the holidays at home this weekend because of the on-going war with Russia.

One refugee family tells WBRC that they miss their country, but are thankful to be in Birmingham for the holidays, because of their new surprise baby.

The Kukushkin family was visiting Germany when the war broke out in their home country of Ukraine. They were quickly able to make it Florida and then here to Birmingham, but it wasn’t until after they were done fleeing with their three children that they found out they were pregnant again.

New baby, Elysei, was born on December 12 at Brookwood Hospital. Father, Serhii, said he is thankful that his wife was able to give birth in Alabama because many hospitals in Ukraine are gone right now, and he said there’s not many places for women to have children. Kukushkin said they still have family in Ukraine and sometimes are not able to get a hold of them for weeks. He said he wishes he could be with his whole family this holiday, and hopes to eventually get to go back.

“We feel like we are in a hotel,” Kukushkin said. “Everything is nice, but its not home. Home is there, so we hope and plan when the war is over there, when there is no threat or bombing, as much as you can, but to go back. This is our desire to go back home.”

Serhii said another reason they are thankful to be in the U.S. is because of their OBGYN at Brookwood Hospital. He said they struggled with finding insurance once they got to Florida, but a local Alabama doctor offered to help them have their baby, with many costs, for free.

