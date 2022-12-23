Warming center open in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County.

Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to stay there.

Getting this warming center set up was truly a community accomplishment. Local organizations like Love’s Kitchen, the City of Meridian, Lauderdale Emergency Management, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, and even the Red Cross are involved in making it happen.

With how cold it is going to get this warming center will truly save lives.

“To be able to put together something for the homeless and people who live in a home with inadequate heat, to come and stay warm, it’s saving someone’s life,” LEMA Director, Odie Barrett, said. “That’s what we’re here to do, to help someone save a life tonight by coming in from this cold weather.”

Fannie Johnson, Executive Director of Love’s Kitchen, was pleased with the community support for getting the shelter set up, “This community came together, this was no one person, one group, this was the community as a whole showing how much we care about our population, all of our populations.” Johnson said.

The shelter closes every night at 8 P.M., but that does not mean people cannot still be helped. Johnson told me that she has been in contact with both city and county authorities that if they find someone in need they can be brought to the shelter. You can also help if you see someone who may need the shelter, if you call dispatch they will get them connected with the shelter.

