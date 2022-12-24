Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its eighth annual Toy Giveaway with the theme being Christmas in Wakanda.

Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free.

Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every year and make christmas a little brighter for some in the community.

“It is very important to just see the smiles on the kids faces. It just touches my heart. Just being able to come in and pick the toys that they want and just seeing the smile on their face, it warms my heart, it really does, just giving back,” said Carter.

The Carter Foundation collected about 800 toys for the giveaway.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
Things are merry & very bright for one family in Porterville.
Brown Family Light Show
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
Samuel Tisdale Jr., the son of late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, and has been hosting a...
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father

Latest News

The Temple Theatre is going to be filled with live gospel music this Sunday as local artists...
Christmas Southern Soul Concert set for Sunday
Water tanks are having a hard time keeping up with demand.
Attention Sumpter County Water Authority Customers
(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)
Jackson Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26, focusing on unity
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops