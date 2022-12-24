Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its eighth annual Toy Giveaway with the theme being Christmas in Wakanda.

Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free.

Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every year and make christmas a little brighter for some in the community.

“It is very important to just see the smiles on the kids faces. It just touches my heart. Just being able to come in and pick the toys that they want and just seeing the smile on their face, it warms my heart, it really does, just giving back,” said Carter.

The Carter Foundation collected about 800 toys for the giveaway.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.