Community charities and organizations partner together to open warming center

Community charities and organizations partner together to open warming center in Meridian.
Community charities and organizations partner together to open warming center in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several charities and organizations have partnered together to stage a warming center at the Multi-County Community Agency in Meridian.

The dangerously cold weather conditions prompted agencies to open the warming center so the homeless would have somewhere warm to stay.

Fannie Johnson, a volunteer, said she’s thankful to all who helped to organize the warming station.

“We have had about 10 people and I think we are down to five. People have been able to come and go. We had a young lady whose mother was able to come get her. So, we opened up because of the weather being so cold. It’s a community effort and if I name everybody, I’ll probably skip somebody, but it’s charities, the city, the county, and LEMA. Different people who are involved, Red Cross of course, and what we are doing is providing a warming station, so nobody is out in the cold,” said Johnson.

The warming center will be open until Tuesday and people who need somewhere to stay have until 8 p.m. to get a bed at the center.

After 8 p.m. you will need to call dispatch and they can take you to the center.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Things are merry & very bright for one family in Porterville.
Brown Family Light Show
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl

Latest News

Local businesses have also seen an increase in customers, with many small shops offering unique...
Last minute shopping impacting local businesses
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect