Community charities and organizations partner together to open warming center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several charities and organizations have partnered together to stage a warming center at the Multi-County Community Agency in Meridian.

The dangerously cold weather conditions prompted agencies to open the warming center so the homeless would have somewhere warm to stay.

Fannie Johnson, a volunteer, said she’s thankful to all who helped to organize the warming station.

“We have had about 10 people and I think we are down to five. People have been able to come and go. We had a young lady whose mother was able to come get her. So, we opened up because of the weather being so cold. It’s a community effort and if I name everybody, I’ll probably skip somebody, but it’s charities, the city, the county, and LEMA. Different people who are involved, Red Cross of course, and what we are doing is providing a warming station, so nobody is out in the cold,” said Johnson.

The warming center will be open until Tuesday and people who need somewhere to stay have until 8 p.m. to get a bed at the center.

After 8 p.m. you will need to call dispatch and they can take you to the center.

