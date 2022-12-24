EMEPA using “Rolling Outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba county

By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages.

In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba, and Nuxobee counties. Customers may experience a temporary loss of electric service for approximately 15- to 30-minute increments.

This process will repeat across the service area on a rotating schedule until the issue is resolved. EMEPA asks that you, “Please do not report your outage unless it lasts longer than 45 minutes.”

Members are urged to make plans for individuals dependent upon life-supporting medical devices as electric service interruption is imminent. At this time, efforts are being made to avoid critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, from being impacted by this required load-shedding event.

EMEPA said they understand the frustration and inconvenience this will cause but it is a required action to sustain the reliability of the electric grid.

At this time, EMEPA’s wholesale power provider in its south system, which includes Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Wayne and Jasper counties, is monitoring conditions closely and requesting the public to reduce energy use where possible to minimize the strain to the electric system.

EMEPA, “Continues to ask that all EMEPA members in both our north and south systems continue to do what you can to conserve energy where possible without sacrificing safety. By conserving energy, you can help reduce the demand on the electric grid.

