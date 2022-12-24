Last minute shopping impacting local businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local businesses have also seen an increase in customers, with many small shops offering unique gifts that can’t be found anywhere else.

The freezing temperatures aren’t stopping people from completing their shopping lists as people are heading out in full swing to get their last-minute gifts for friends and family.

Some people prefer going to more local businesses as they don’t want to deal with the rush found at major stores.

“It’s been a mad house this week and we love it we thrive in it, and it makes work go by so much faster. It’s so much fun to catch up with people you don’t usually see throughout the year, and we love it here.”

Most of the shops are closing early now as we get ready for Christmas morning. Still, all the businesses that did stay open later really wanted to give the people an opportunity to get those last-minute gifts and help the community.

