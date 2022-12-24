Merry Christmas Eve make sure you bundle up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Merry Christmas Eve everyone we here at WTOK would like to wish you happy holidays and hope everyone stays warm heading into Christmas day.

We can expect temperatures to remain extremely chilly across our area on Christmas day, High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with feels like temperatures still well below freezing so make sure you bundle up as you are heading around and traveling. It will be a perfect day to bundle up and sit by the fire while you drink hot cocoa and open presents as it will just be cold.

No rain is expected, and we aren’t going to see a white Christmas so just bundle up for the cold.

This week we will be on a continuous warm-up and be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s by new years eve. Amazing how time flies as we get to the end of the year but enjoy your holidays and stay safe and warm.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.