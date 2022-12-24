Mississippi United to End Homelessness works to feed those in need

Mississippi United to End Homeslessness works to feed those in need.
Mississippi United to End Homeslessness works to feed those in need.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One homeless outreach organization is working to help those in need this Christmas.

The Mississippi United to End Homelessness gave out meals to some families that were re-homed by the agency on Friday.

Allen Tisdale with the organization said he hopes the meals bring the families a little holiday cheer.

“This is going to be a traditional Christmas dinner. Turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls, desserts, lemonade, some drinks, that sort of thing,” said Tisdale.

MUTEH said they were able to feed 21 families a holiday dinner.

