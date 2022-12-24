Mississippi United to End Homelessness works to feed those in need
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One homeless outreach organization is working to help those in need this Christmas.
The Mississippi United to End Homelessness gave out meals to some families that were re-homed by the agency on Friday.
Allen Tisdale with the organization said he hopes the meals bring the families a little holiday cheer.
“This is going to be a traditional Christmas dinner. Turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls, desserts, lemonade, some drinks, that sort of thing,” said Tisdale.
MUTEH said they were able to feed 21 families a holiday dinner.
