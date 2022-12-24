Tylertown residents recovering after county-wide power outage

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - After a county-wide power outage struck Walthall County Thursday night, residents of Tylertown are still on edge from having no electricity that left thousands of residents in the dark.

“We’re not used to that down here. At all… so this is kind of crazy,” said Kimberly Rester, a mail carrier in Tylertown.

The power loss occurred during the extremely high winds and cold forecasted for this weekend across the state.

“It’s pretty scary because you know,” Chad Matthews said. “[It was] pretty much the coldest night we have had so far this year and it’s just kind of frustrating to wake up when you got children and there is no lights, no power, and you trying to cook breakfast and stuff like that. So it’s just frustrating to wake up to those elements during the coldest time of the year.”

Magnolia Electric Power posted on its Facebook page Friday that Entergy’s Substation in Tylertown went out, knocking out power in the entire area.

The outage also affected the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department, which was without power and unable to use its backup generator. All 9-1-1 calls had to be transferred to a different line to handle any emergencies.

Meanwhile, crews worked around the clock to restore power to the town as fast as they could.

“Thank God I had gas heat instead of electric…If you don’t have a backup, you’re in trouble,” a resident said.

At this time, service is restored back to all residents in that area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Things are merry & very bright for one family in Porterville.
Brown Family Light Show
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl
Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius...
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Many people are expected to be away from their families this Christmas, from first responders...
Being separated from family during the holidays can be tough
Birmingham Police say 13 kids under 18 years of age were killed in the city during 2022.
Birmingham Police say 13 children were killed in the city this year, 12 by gunfire
Service techs busy as temperatures stay below freezing for prolonged period
Service techs busy as temperatures stay below freezing for prolonged period
The Temple Theatre is going to be filled with live gospel music this Sunday as local artists...
Christmas Southern Soul Concert set for Sunday