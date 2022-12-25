Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back.

Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.

“The police found me running down main street, in my underwear in the middle of day, when it was like 20 degrees. And they knew something was wrong,” McDaniels said.

He knew he hit rock bottom when he found himself living in Avondale Park, with his alcoholism spiraling after facing some tough personal issues.

“My girlfriend at the time broke up with me... right before I came here, I was drinking every day, all day. I decided I was going to stop, went into withdrawals, which I didn’t know anything about that and ended up in life support,” McDaniels said.

During his time experiencing homelessness, a newfound friend helped start the seed of hope within Dan.

“I would come and, you know, bring him if he needed supplies, groceries or sleeping bag, things like that, we would spend time - there’s a bench there,” said Jacob Ray.

Then, once Dan got sober, they reconnected.

“He sent me a picture of the bench, just a bench, and a frame that I had in my office. You know, with a note, you know, I’ll never forget our time on this bench talking,” Ray said.

Now, he works at the very place that helped him turn his life around.

“He went 100% into the program. And he surrendered in all kinds of ways himself to the Lord and also to our program,” said Salvation Army Sergeant Lee Hammonds.

Once Dan had a drivers license back and a car, he lined up a job.

“I had other plans for a job, I had something else lined up. And then when they offered me one here, I was like, great,” McDaniels said.

He now lives and works there while he is also a full-time student at UAB pursing a bachelors and masters in social work so he can give back right in Birmingham.

“I want to help the homeless, I want to help them get off the street,” McDaniels said.

To reach out to the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center about a spot in the future, click HERE.

Some other resources for rehabilitation are the Lovelady Center and the Impact Recovery Center.

