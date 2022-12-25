Van believed to be stolen by at least one escaped Hinds Co. detainee found in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A white church van believed to be stolen by at least one of the two escaped Hinds County inmates has been located in a body of water in Anna, Texas, a city 436 miles from Raymond.

“A witness reported a [white male] pushing the van into the water,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a Tweet. “The van was later removed and confirmed.”

The van was said to be taken by one or both of the detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on or around Christmas.

Anna, Texas, is about 425 miles away from Raymond, and is a roughly 436-mile drive along I-20 East, according to Google maps.

A little after lunchtime on Christmas, Jones sent out a notice on social media saying Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing during Sunday morning’s headcount.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on charges of murder and being in possession of a firearm, while Payne was being charged with armed carjacking/taking of a vehicle, according to the Hinds County Detention Center’s inmate database.

“Due to the nature of the crimes that they’re being held for, I would say they are dangerous,” Jones said.

Jones did not have any information on whether the two were armed.

The sheriff says his office is working to get warrants issued for the duo’s arrests and is seeking federal help to capture them.

The van, described as a 2005 white Chevrolet with Mississippi license plate CB91395, was stolen from Belmont Church, a place of worship a short distance from the jail.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

If anyone spots the two men, they are asked to call 601-352-1521.

